Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts

5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts

Stocks To Buy? Microcap stocks have largely underperformed thus far in 2025 falling up 67%; here are 5 stock ideas from the Nifty Microcap index with potential 30% upside as per the technical charts.

stock market trading
premium

Blue Jet, Embassy Developments: These 5 microcap stocks can rally up to 30%, hint charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index - the Nifty 50 has rallied up to 6 per cent thus far this calendar year 2025. In comparison, the Nifty Microcap 250 index has largely underperformed and declined 7 per cent thus far.  Data from ACE Equity shows that almost 72 per cent of the Nifty Microcap index are seen trading with losses on a year-till-date basis (June 23, 2025). Jai Corp and Orchid Parma were the major losers, down over 60 per cent each.  That apart, another 37 microcap stocks have dropped in the range of 25 - 50
Topics : Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls Stock Picks The Smart Investor Stock tips Stock ideas Allcargo Logistics DCM Shriram NIIT
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon