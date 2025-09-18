Aluminium prices rise on supply curbs, boosting Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco

Aluminium prices have seen a bull run recently, rising to over $2,700 per tonne from the tariff-shock low of $2,275 per tonne in April’ 25. The surge is supported by the rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

The metal also has a tight supply-demand ratio. Incidentally, aluminium prices are moving up, while alumina is trending lower. A weaker Dollar Index, geopolitical tensions, and easing financial conditions could all add momentum to the bull-run in the metal.

Globally, primary aluminium has tight capacity utilisation at 98 per cent. China has set a cap of 45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)