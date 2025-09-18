Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Aluminium prices rise on supply curbs, boosting Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco

Aluminium prices rise on supply curbs, boosting Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco

Aluminium prices have gained on tight supply, Fed rate cuts and reforms, favouring Hindalco, Vedanta and NALCO, though risks from bauxite supply and trade barriers remain

NALCO also has access to captive coal and bauxite, supporting margins. Its bauxite leases at the Panchpatmali blocks, expiring in 2029 and 2032, will need timely renewal, but the integrated supply chain ensures earnings stability. | Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Aluminium prices have seen a bull run recently, rising to over $2,700 per tonne from the tariff-shock low of $2,275 per tonne in April’ 25. The surge is supported by the rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.
 
The metal also has a tight supply-demand ratio. Incidentally, aluminium prices are moving up, while alumina is trending lower. A weaker Dollar Index, geopolitical tensions, and easing financial conditions could all add momentum to the bull-run in the metal. 
Globally, primary aluminium has tight capacity utilisation at 98 per cent. China has set a cap of 45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)
