Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bricks to continue under GST 2.0 special composition scheme at 12%

Bricks to continue under GST 2.0 special composition scheme at 12%

The GST Council has kept the special composition scheme for bricks unchanged, retaining 6% without ITC and 12% with ITC, with a Rs 20 lakh threshold, under GST 2.0

Bricks (Photo: Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation)

A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on 17 September 2025 further cemented the continuity of these rates under GST 2.0, making clear that the special composition scheme will continue for the brick sector. (Photo: Shakti Sustainable Energy

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has retained the existing levy on bricks under the special composition scheme introduced in April 2022. Under the scheme, bricks (other than sand lime bricks) continue to attract GST at 6 per cent without input tax credit (ITC) and 12 per cent with ITC, with a lower registration threshold of Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 40 lakh applicable to goods. 
“The GST Council in its 56th meeting held on 3 September 2025 did not recommend any change to the special composition scheme rates except on sand lime bricks, on which the GST rate has been recommended to be reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Hence, all kinds of bricks except sand lime bricks continue to attract GST of 6 per cent without ITC and 12 per cent with ITC, with a threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh,” the Finance Ministry said in the FAQs. 
 
A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on 17 September 2025 further cemented the continuity of these rates under GST 2.0, making clear that the special composition scheme will continue for the brick sector. “A special composition scheme is a sector-specific concessional levy under GST, recommended by the GST Council for industries with high tax evasion risks or unique compliance challenges. A scheme like this may prescribe differential options—such as a reduced rate without ITC or the option to pay the regular rate with ITC. The special scheme on bricks is one such example,” said a government official who did not want to be named.

More From This Section

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Critical mineral M&A falls 45% in 2024 as lithium prices, demand coolpremium

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Govt picks 8 more startups to build indigenous LLMs, sectoral SLMspremium

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: Bloomberg)

Oil ministry plans scheme to offset GST hike costs for upstream firmspremium

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Modi

HSBC chiefs meet PM Modi, pledge long-term support for India's growth

Arya estimated that around 500,000 luxury cars would be running on Indian roads now, an approximate cumulative total of cars sold in the past 15 years.

HNIs double in just four years, fuelling surge in luxury auto demandpremium

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Council Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon