Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Analysts bullish on ABB India's biz outlook; stock zooms 19% in two days

ABB, analysts said, is benefiting from demand tailwinds emerging from high-growth areas such as renewables, data centers, railways, metros, and electronics

ABB
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ABB India hit a new high of Rs 5,374.45 as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market on strong business outlook.

In the past two trading days, the stock of the heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 19 per cent after the company's fiscal 2023 ended with a record-high performance, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenues in the last five years.
 
At 10:24 am, ABB was quoting 6 per cent higher at Rs 5,294.25 as compared to 0.72 per cent decline in the S&P BSE

Also Read

ABB India rallies 9% as order book rises 35% in Dec qtr, PAT jumps 13%

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Data breach: No impact on biz ops, says Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal shares jump 11% after it reported 191% profit growth in Q3

Grasim gains 2%, hits record high on paint biz launch; Asian Paints dips 2%

BSE index to rise about 9% in 2024, correction unlikely, suggests poll

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, LTIMindtree, Marurti, NBCC, Axis Bk, Zee, Sugar

Stock market LIVE: Sensex sinks 450 pts, Nifty tests 21,900; banks weigh

Nifty Energy: Look for opportunities to sell on rise; Pharma seems sideways

Topics : Buzzing stocks ABB India Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon