Analysts bullish on ICICI Lombard outlook; rich valuations may limit upside

The stock price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance hit a fresh 52-week high level of Rs 1,747 on the BSE on Thursday, surging 6 per cent intraday, as analysts remained optimistic on the company's near-term growth prospects post its healthy March quarter (Q4) result for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).



Scale benefits, a favorable product mix (higher share of retail health), and improvements in efficiencies across channels, analysts said, should help ICICI Lombard General Insurance improve its combined ratio and return on equity (RoE) over the next couple of years.



"We believe growth in the Motor segment is likely to be