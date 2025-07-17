Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Analysts split on Tech Mahindra's outlook despite margin, deal growth

Tech Mahindra's Q1FY26 profit up 33% YoY and deal wins rise 44% but analysts offer mixed views on growth prospects; stock down 3% on cautious outlook

The robust deal TCV during a difficult macroeconomic period is impressive, and stability in the communications vertical removes a key concern. Steady margin expansion and reiterated guidance reflect management confidence

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Tech Mahindra reported revenue of Rs 13,350 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, representing a decline of 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1.0 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms. On a sequential basis in USD terms, the Communications vertical was up 2.8 per cent QoQ, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) was down 0.6 per cent, Manufacturing up 4.0 per cent, Hi-tech & Media up 1.3 per cent, Retail, Transport & Logistics down 1.0 per cent, and Healthcare up 0.1 per cent QoQ. Geography-wise, the Americas were up 2.6 per cent QoQ, Europe up
