Analysts split on Tech Mahindra's outlook despite margin, deal growth

Tech Mahindra reported revenue of Rs 13,350 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, representing a decline of 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1.0 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms. On a sequential basis in USD terms, the Communications vertical was up 2.8 per cent QoQ, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) was down 0.6 per cent, Manufacturing up 4.0 per cent, Hi-tech & Media up 1.3 per cent, Retail, Transport & Logistics down 1.0 per cent, and Healthcare up 0.1 per cent QoQ. Geography-wise, the Americas were up 2.6 per cent QoQ, Europe up