Bajaj Auto's CNG bike a bold move; customer adoption a concern: Analysts

Bajaj Auto CNG bike review: Bajaj Auto's foray into the CNG two-wheeler segment, though "bold", may take time to reap benefits, analysts said on Monday.

While they do note that Freedom 125, the world's first CNG-integrated motorcycle by Bajaj Auto, marks a "significant milestone in the two-wheeler industry", they remain watchful of customer adoption.



"The adoption of CNG technology for personal use in passenger vehicles has, so far, been limited. We need to see whether 2W customers are willing to make this shift now that a good product is in the market," noted analysts at Motilal Oswal