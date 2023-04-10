close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds

Analysts suggest that the overall market valuation has become attractive after the recent correction and investors can start buying large-cap stocks from a medium-to-long term perspective.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
personal finance, investments, investors, funds, markets, stocks, savings
Web Exclusive Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rising inflation and the rate hikes by central banks, geopolitical developments, a sudden spike in crude oil prices as Opec+ slashed output, possibility of sub-par monsoon back home as El Nino fears rise are some of the headwinds, market analysts said, could keep the overall market sentiment in check over the next few months.
Against this backdrop, they prefer to ‘play it safe’ for now and are favouring the large-cap stocks over their mid-and small-cap peers.
Large-cap stocks, according to Rahul Arora, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Nirmal Bang, are likely to outperform the mid-and small-cap segments going ahead amid these headwinds, as investors turn risk averse and look for safe-haven investment options.
Or

Also Read

Analysts cautious on mid, smallcaps; await earnings catch-up

Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

Trading strategies for Bata India and Alembic Pharma by Mehul Kothari

35% of Nifty smallcaps rally up to 150% in Samvat 2078: Will they keep up?

M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks

Tata Motors surges 8% on better than expected JLR wholesales in Q4

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty50 above 17,650; Tata Motors jumps 6%

Charts suggest Nifty 50, IT Index may enter consolidation phase

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

BSE products to get nip-and tuck-treatment under Sundararaman Ramamurthy

Topics : Market Outlook | Markets Sensex Nifty | Investment strategies | Trading strategies | large-cap stocks | mid-cap stocks | small-caps | Stock Picks | Market trends | Stock Recommendations

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Oil & Gas shares in focus: MGL hits 52-week high; ONGC, IGL jump up to 3%

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
3 min read

Godrej Properties soars 8% on strong Q4 business update

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds

personal finance, investments, investors, funds, markets, stocks, savings
3 min read

Tata Motors surges 8% on better than expected JLR wholesales in Q4

JLR, Tata
4 min read

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read

Consider 2023 as a year to invest for long term, says Sankaran Naren

S Naren
4 min read

Mcap of 8 of top-10 firms climbs Rs 82,169 cr last week; HDFC twins sparkle

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day's high, turns flat; Nifty50 above 17,600

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest Nifty 50, IT Index may enter consolidation phase

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon