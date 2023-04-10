Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds

Rising inflation and the rate hikes by central banks, geopolitical developments, a sudden spike in crude oil prices as Opec+ slashed output, possibility of sub-par monsoon back home as El Nino fears rise are some of the headwinds, market analysts said, could keep the overall market sentiment in check over the next few months.
Against this backdrop, they prefer to ‘play it safe’ for now and are favouring the large-cap stocks over their mid-and small-cap peers.
Large-cap stocks, according to Rahul Arora, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Nirmal Bang, are likely to outperform the mid-and small-cap segments going ahead amid these headwinds, as investors turn risk averse and look for safe-haven investment options.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or