Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 26% upside

Bank of Baroda Q4 result review: Bank of Baroda's net profit grew 168 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 4,775 crore for the quarter ended March 2023

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Key brokerages have raised their target prices on Bank of Baroda after the state-owned lender posted better-than-expected March quarter (Q4FY23) results on Tuesday.
 
Analysts now see up to 26 per cent upside in the stock from a one-year perspective as they believe BoB is well-placed among the large public banks with nearly all key business metrics moving closer to the top-tier banks. Valuations, too, remain attractive despite steady strong quarterly performances.

