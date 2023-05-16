close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Public sector lender recommends dividend of Rs 5.5 per share for face value of Rs 10 each

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit grew 168 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 4,775 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on healthy growth in advances and net interest income (NII).
Its net profit in FY23 grew 94 per cent to Rs 14,110 crore compared to Rs 7,272 crore in FY22. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share (for a face value of Rs 10 each) for FY23 subject to shareholders' approval, the Mumbai-based public sector lender told BSE.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.24 per cent with Common Equity Tier of 12.24 per cent at the end of March.
BoB's NII, which is interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew 33.8 per cent YoY to Rs 11,525 crore in Q4 FY23 compared to Rs 8,612 crore in Q4 FY22. The net interest margin improved by 45 basis points YoY to 3.53 per cent in Q4 FY23, the bank said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies declined by 62 per cent YoY to Rs 1,421 crore. The bank’s advances grew 18.5 per cent YoY basis to Rs 9.69 trillion in FY23. In advances, retail grew 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.78 trillion at the end of March 2023.
Total deposits increased 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 12.03 trillion in FY23.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda increases MCLR from 8.3% to 8.5% effective January 12

Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12

NSE net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 2,067 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

Fertiliser firm Coromandel International's Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 290 cr

Pfizer consolidated net profit rises 3% to Rs 130 crore in March quarter


Asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining to 3.79 per cent in March from 6.61 per cent in the same month in 2022. Net NPA declined to 0.89 per cent in March 2023 from 1.72 per cent a year ago.
The provision coverage ratio improved to 92.43 per cent in March 2023 from 88.71 per cent a year ago. 
Topics : Bank of Baroda Q4 Results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Average stipend pay outs hiked by 2% in India in FY23, Chennai leads

salary, jobs, employment, check, letter, interview, companies, wage, income
2 min read

Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

MPL, Esports
2 min read

Senior Tesla executives to visit India this week in pivot beyond China

Tesla
3 min read

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Shapoorji Pallonji Group taps private credit market to raise $1.6 bn

Shapoorji Pallonji
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon