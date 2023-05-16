Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Its net profit in FY23 grew 94 per cent to Rs 14,110 crore compared to Rs 7,272 crore in FY22. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share (for a face value of Rs 10 each) for FY23 subject to shareholders' approval, the Mumbai-based public sector lender told BSE.

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit grew 168 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 4,775 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on healthy growth in advances and net interest income (NII).