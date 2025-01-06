Analysts remain optimistic on FMCG major ITC post hotel arm spin-off

With the ball rolling on the listing of the hotel arm of ITC, analysts expect that the return profile of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major will improve substantially after the demerger.

During the pre-open session conducted by the exchanges on Monday, the discovered share price for ITC was Rs 455 per share, down Rs 27 from the closing price of the previous session.

The decline was higher than the earlier estimated adjustment of Rs 12 to Rs 15 by analysts.

The share price of ITC Hotels will be calculated based on the difference between the closing price of January