Analysts see 24% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Reports suggest that a parliamentary panel has summoned private airlines to discuss rising airfares

Nikita Vashisht
May 23 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
At Rs 919 crore, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of low-cost airline IndiGo, posted its best-ever fourth quarterly net profit in the January-to-March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
The bottom-line, however, was lower than the Street’s expectations where estimates ranged from Rs 1,160 crore to Rs 2,180 crore.
On the bourses, shares of IndiGo have added just 0.7 per cent since the announcement of the Q4-FY23 results on May 18. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 1.3 per cent during the period.

Topics : InterGlobe Aviation IndiGo Airlines IndiGo shares IndiGo fares Markets

First Published: May 23 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

