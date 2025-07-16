Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Analysts see gains in HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential stocks after Q1 results

Analysts see gains in HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential stocks after Q1 results

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) reported a decline of 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in new business annualised premium equivalent (APE) to ₹1,860 crore in Q1FY26

HDFC Life Insurance
premium

HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) reported an APE of ₹3,230 crore in Q1FY26, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Individual and 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in group APE.

Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of two large private life insurers for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) were assessed by analysts as encouraging. A quick look at the two majors:
 
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) reported a decline of 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in new business annualised premium equivalent (APE) to ₹1,860 crore in Q1FY26, impacted by base effect and slowdown in unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs). The value of new business (VNB) margin was 24.5 per cent, a gain of 50 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Absolute VNB declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹460 crore.
 
ICICI
Topics : The Compass ICICI Prudential HDFC Life Insurance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon