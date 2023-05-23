close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Analysts see rich valuations for paint, tyre stocks; time to book profit?

Shares of related companies have gained up to 84 per cent, as against a 14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
paint, colours, wall, brush
Web Exclusive Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid cooling raw material prices, the crude-oil linked companies crude oil-linked companies, which includes paint and tyre firms, have been on a roll over the past one year. Shares of related companies have gained up to 84 per cent, as against a 14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Analysts, however, believe stretched valuations in both these sectors could trigger a de-rating.
"Despite strong January-March quarter (Q4FY23) performance by paint and tyre companies, we believe that the positives are already priced-in, and foresee a near-term correction due to premium valuations. While the average valuation of paint companies stands around 55 times (x) trailing twelve months, tyre-makers trade at an average of 33x trailing twelve-month period," said AK Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital. By comparison, average valuation, historically, has been below 36x for paints, and below 12x for tyres.
Moreover, the possibility of a pricing
Or

Also Read

Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates

Tyre stocks on a roll; Apollo Tyres hits record high, Ceat 52-week high

CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher

Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook

Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand

Adani Group shares extend rally; Adani Enterprises zooms 42% in 3 days

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 62K, Nifty50 above 18,400; Metal index up 2%

Benchmark equity indices rise for second day on gains in RIL, IT stocks

Topics : Paint companies tyre stocks Valuations Asian Paints Berger Paints Shalimar Paints Apollo Tyres Ceat JK Tyre Q4 Results Indian markets BSE NSE

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndusInd Bank gains 15% in one month; nears record high on healthy outlook

indusind bank
2 min read

eMudhra hits new high, zooms 57% in one month post Q4 results

markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts see rich valuations for paint, tyre stocks; time to book profit?

paint, colours, wall, brush
3 min read

Adani Group shares extend rally; Adani Enterprises zooms 42% in 3 days

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410

Gold
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

SBI, PNB, Bandhan Bank: Trading strategies in bank stocks post Q4 results

markets
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex above 62K, broader indices outrun; Wipro, Infosys up 1%

MARKET LIVE:
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

trading
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon