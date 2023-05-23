Analysts see rich valuations for paint, tyre stocks; time to book profit?

In this section

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

Benchmark equity indices rise for second day on gains in RIL, IT stocks

MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 62K, Nifty50 above 18,400; Metal index up 2%

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand

CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher

Amid cooling raw material prices, the crude-oil linked companies crude oil-linked companies, which includes paint and tyre firms, have been on a roll over the past one year. Shares of related companies have gained up to 84 per cent, as against a 14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Analysts, however, believe stretched valuations in both these sectors could trigger a de-rating.

"Despite strong January-March quarter (Q4FY23) performance by paint and tyre companies, we believe that the positives are already priced-in, and foresee a near-term correction due to premium valuations. While the average valuation of paint companies stands around 55 times (x) trailing twelve months, tyre-makers trade at an average of 33x trailing twelve-month period," said AK Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital. By comparison, average valuation, historically, has been below 36x for paints, and below 12x for tyres.

Moreover, the possibility of a pricing

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com