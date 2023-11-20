Sensex (-0.23%)
Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Tata Technologies IPO: In the grey market, the stock is commanding a premium of up to Rs 350 or 70 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 500

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand
Premium

Harshita Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Strong headroom for growth in manufacturing-led engineering services and an attractive valuation have kept analysts upbeat on the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies (Tata Tech). 

Siddhesh Mehta, Research Analyst at Samco Securities suggest subscribing to the engineering, research, and development (E&RD) services company's IPO for the long term as it is 'reasonably priced with strong long-term growth prospects'. 

At the upper price band of Rs 500, the issue is valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.5 times FY23 earnings. 

Topics : Stock Market Tata Technologies Tata group IPOs KPIT Technologies L&T Technology Services IPO market

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

