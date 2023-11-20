Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Strong headroom for growth in manufacturing-led engineering services and an attractive valuation have kept analysts upbeat on the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies (Tata Tech).

Siddhesh Mehta, Research Analyst at Samco Securities suggest subscribing to the engineering, research, and development (E&RD) services company's IPO for the long term as it is 'reasonably priced with strong long-term growth prospects'.

At the upper price band of Rs 500, the issue is valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.5 times FY23 earnings.