Angel ONE, Motilal, IIFL: Charts hint up to 24% downside for broking stocks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday directed stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), essentially stock brokers, to discontinue with the practice of levying slab-wise fee structures.

The market regulator said the current structure goes against the principle of equal, fair and transparent access to all market participants.

Currently, exchanges charge trading members (brokers) a slab-wise fee structure for both cash and derivatives segments. The structure is aimed at incentivising brokers that generate higher turnover. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the Sebi has also set an expert committee to look into the