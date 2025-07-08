Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Single-digit earnings growth likely for India Inc in June quarter

Brokerages however expect a further slide in revenue growth due weak demand in key sectors such as Banks, IT Services, FMCG, Automobile, Oil & Gas and mining & metals

Brokerages, however, expect a further slide in revenue growth due to weak demand in key sectors such as banks, information-technology services, fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, oil and gas, and mining and metals.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Brokerages are expecting Indian companies to show another quarter (April-June 2025) of single-digit earnings growth and a further slowdown in revenue. 
Overall growth in corporate profits in the April-June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) is, however, likely to be better than in Q4FY25, led by margin gains for commodity producers such as JSW Steel, Hindalco, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Ultratech Cement, and telecom operator Bharti Airtel. According to various brokerage estimates, the combined net profits of the Nifty 50 companies are likely to grow 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26, an improvement from 0.5 per cent in Q4FY25 and 3.6 per
