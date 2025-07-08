Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nexus Venture sells 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance for ₹425 crore

Nexus Venture sells 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance for ₹425 crore

The shares were disposed of in the price range of ₹850.85-850.88 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹425.45 crore

Billion-dollar club loses 118 companies amid equity market selloff

India Shelter Finance Corp's shares slipped 0.23 per cent to close at ₹880 apiece on the NSE. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners on Tuesday divested a 4.63 per cent stake in India Shelter Finance Corporation for₹ 425 crore through open market transactions. 
US-based Nexus Venture Partners, through its affiliates -- Nexus Opportunity Fund II and Nexus Ventures III -- offloaded a total of 50 lakh shares, amounting to a 4.63 per cent stake in Gurugram-based India Shelter Finance Corp, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE. 
The shares were disposed of in the price range of ₹850.85-850.88 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹425.45 crore.
After the latest transaction, Nexus Venture Partners' holding in India Shelter Finance Corp has come down to 10.62 per cent from 15.25 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 45.28 lakh shares or a 4.2 per cent stake in India Shelter for ₹385 crore. 

Also Read

PremiumIndian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras to launch Rs 200 crore VC Fund, target next-gen unicorns

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI is reshaping India's VC landscape as firms automate deal sourcing

Premiumtelecom, saas, AI

SaaS vs AI: The true story behind investments 'drying up' in India

Sebi

VC funds get relief; MCX gets approval for electricity derivatives

SEBI

Sebi extends timeline of addl liquidation period for VCFs migrating

As per the data, the shares were picked up at an average price of ₹850.87 apiece on the exchange. 
Details of the other buyers of India Shelter's shares could not be ascertained on the NSE. 
India Shelter Finance Corp's shares slipped 0.23 per cent to close at ₹880 apiece on the NSE. 
In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.8 million shares or 0.57 per cent stake in Coimbatore-based Elgi Equipments for ₹96 crore. 
The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹532 apiece. 
Details of the sellers of Elgi Equipments' shares could not be identified on the BSE. 
SBI MF's holding in Elgi Equipments rose to 3.78 per cent from 3.21 per cent. 
Shares of Elgi Equipments went up marginally to end at ₹534.15 apiece on the BSE.
 

More From This Section

Titan

Titan stock may lose some sheen as Q1 update shows growth slowdown

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch refutes regulatory failure claims in Jane Street matter

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi intervention in F&O marks 20% decline in individual investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

mutual fund

Promoter holdings private listed firms drops 600 bps to 37% since 2021

Topics : Venture Capital shares NSE BSE Nexus Venture Partners Kotak Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon