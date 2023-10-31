close
Apollo Micro hits new high on heavy volumes; stock zooms 34% in 5 days

In the past five trading days, the stock soared 34% after the company entered into Term Loan (TL) Agreement with Bajaj Finance to avail credit facilities in the form of TL up to Rs 15 crore

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz
Premium

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) hit a new high of Rs 91 as they zoomed 19 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market. The stock of the aerospace & defense company has surpassed its previous high of Rs 80 touched on October 20.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

