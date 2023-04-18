Apple store opening in India will not impact Redington much: Analysts

In this section

First Published: Apr 18 2023

The two stores of Apple, set to open in India, will not dent fortunes of Redington Limited – a listed Apple products' distributor in India since over a decade –, say analysts, unless the US-based firm expands aggressively here with more on-ground presence.

Apple's first retail store – Apple BKC – opened at Reliance Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, while the second store is scheduled to open in New Delhi's Select Citywalk on April 20.

In contrast, starting with a 3-branch, 25-dealer operation in 1993, Redington now reaches out to its channel partners through 81-sales locations and over 200 warehouses in India.

