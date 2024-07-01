Business Standard
Are chemical & fertiliser shares ready for fresh rally? Key levels here

Chemical & fertiliser stocks rallied up to 30 per cent in June, thereafter, most of them corrected on account of profit-taking. Will the rally resume in July? Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Shares of chemical and fertiliser companies such as GNFC, Chambal Fertiliser GNFC, Chambal Fertilisers and Coromandel have consolidated post the sharp rally in June.

Will the consolidation result into a price correction or will these stocks breakout for a fresh rally? 

Here are five chemical and fertiliser related shares, which also trade in the derivatives segment. Here's what the futures & options (F&) data and technical charts suggests for these stocks.

Chambal Fertilisers
Last close: Rs 507
Downside Risk: 9.3%
Support: Rs 495; Rs 460
Resistance: Rs 530; Rs 560

Chambal Fertilisers stock rallied over 30 per cent in June. The

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

