Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Share prices of Asian Paints and Kalyan Jewellers were seen testing the key long-term - 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a long gap. Asian Paints was seen testing its 200-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹2,447 after a gap of eight months, while Kalyan Jewellers stock was testing its 200-DMA resistance at ₹595 after nearly six months. The 200-DMA, also commonly referred to as the long-term moving average, is a technical indicator in determining a trend of the stock. In general, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered bullish (positive) and vice versa. Hence, traders and investors tend to closely