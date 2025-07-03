Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Asian Paints is seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle after 8 months, while Kalyan Jewellers is at the long-term moving average after 6 months. Charts indicate up to 26% upside for these 2 stocks.

market, stock trading, trading
premium

Asian Paints and Kalyan Jewellers stocks were seen testing the respective 200-DMA resistance on the daily charts on Thursday.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share prices of Asian Paints and Kalyan Jewellers were seen testing the key long-term - 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a long gap. Asian Paints was seen testing its 200-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹2,447 after a gap of eight months, while Kalyan Jewellers stock was testing its 200-DMA resistance at ₹595 after nearly six months.  The 200-DMA, also commonly referred to as the long-term moving average, is a technical indicator in determining a trend of the stock. In general, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered bullish (positive) and vice versa. Hence, traders and investors tend to closely
Topics : Trading strategies Market technicals Market trends stock market trading stock market bets stocks technical analysis technical charts Asian Paints Kalyan Jewellers Stock ideas The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon