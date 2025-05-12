Monday, May 12, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Paints stares at weak FY26 on margin strain, market share loss

Given the multiple headwinds facing the sector, the stock has shed about 15 per cent over the past year and is down 25 per cent over the past three years

The decorative paint market leader reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in standalone revenue and a 4 per cent dip in consolidated revenue, both lower than estimates

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

The prospects for an improvement in its market share or margins appear dim in 2025–26 (FY26) for the country’s largest paint maker, Asian Paints. The company’s January–March quarter (Q4) numbers for 2024–25 (FY25) were underwhelming, and the Street is not too optimistic about volume growth or profitability improvement due to muted demand, increased competition, and a lack of pricing power.
 
Given the multiple headwinds facing the sector, the stock has shed about 15 per cent over the past year and is down 23 per cent over the past three years.READ MORE
 
The decorative paint market leader reported a
