Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / At current oil levels, correction could turn ONGC valuations attractive

At current oil levels, correction could turn ONGC valuations attractive

The US EIA forecasts Brent crude prices to average $74 per barrel in CY25, down 8 per cent Y-o-Y and to decline to $66 per barrel in CY26

ONGC
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil stocks have dropped around the world after Opec Plus said it was raising production. Demand for crude and gas is being negatively impacted by fears that the Trump tariff policy will reduce growth. Hence traders are seeing a situation where supply could increase when demand is reducing.
 
The US EIA forecasts Brent crude prices to average $74 per barrel in calendar year 2025 (CY25), down 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and to decline to $66 per barrel in CY26. Global oil production will rise faster than oil demand through this period. Global inventories will increase by an average of
Topics : oil stocks Crude Oil ONGC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon