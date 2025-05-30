Portfolio Check: This auto ancillary stock is up 76% from April low

Lumax Auto Technologies share price today

Lumax Auto Technologies shares hit a new high of ₹795 today, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

With today's rally, the stock price of the auto ancillary company has zoomed 76 per cent from its previous month low of ₹452.55, which it touched on April 7, 2025.