Portfolio Check: This auto ancillary stock is up 76% from April low

Portfolio Check: This auto ancillary stock is up 76% from April low

Lumax Auto Technologies shares hit a new high of ₹795 today, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Lumax Auto Technologies share price today

 
Lumax Auto Technologies shares hit a new high of ₹795 today, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
With today's rally, the stock price of the auto ancillary company has zoomed 76 per cent from its previous month low of ₹452.55, which it touched on April 7, 2025.
 
At 10:33 AM, Lumax Auto Technologies shares were quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹785.40 as compared to 0.25 per cent decline
Topics : Buzzing stocks Lumax Auto Technologies Auto ancillaries Q4 Results The Smart Investor Markets

