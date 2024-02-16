Sensex (    %)
                        
Auto shares rally; Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Hero Moto, Bajaj, M&M hit new highs

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Auto index has rallied 10 per cent against a 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Shares of automobiles companies were in demand Friday as the BSE Auto index rose over 2 per cent, hitting a new high.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) also made fresh highs on the BSE, rallying 3-4 per cent. 

At 10:54 am; the auto index was the top gainer among sectoral indices. In the past one month, it has rallied 10 per cent against a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Tata Motors, MSIL, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and M&M were up 10-15 per cent during

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

