Auto shares rally up to 9%; Bajaj, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, TVS hit record highs

Auto stocks today: Shares of automobiles companies were on a roll on Wednesday, with BSE Auto index surging 4 per cent and hitting a record high of 54,789.88, in the intraday trade on higher demand. For the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), analysts expect the growth trajectory to be led by the 2-wheeler (2-W) space.

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and TVS Motor Company rallied up to 9 per cent today, trading at their respective all-time high levels. At 12:22 PM, the BSE Auto index was up 3.7 per cent, as compared to the 2 per cent rise in