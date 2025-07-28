Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

Microfinance industry in India: The micro-finance players in India are on a ‘fundamentally’ strong growth runway, making them ripe for a long-term rerating, believe analysts at Avendus.

Though the near-term outlook seems challenging, given overleveraging, increased regional concentration, and evolving regulatory guidelines, analysts believe industry players are in the middle of their balance sheet clean-up to restore stability and foster sustainable growth.

"In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), most MFIs adopted a conservative approach, absorbing significant Expected Credit Loss (ECL) to proactively clean-up their balance sheets. In the March quarter alone (Q4FY25), the ECL amount stood at ₹2,500 crore for listed