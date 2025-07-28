Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

MFI stocks india list: As the MFI industry navigates through the transitional phase, Avendus lists why it is bullish on the sector from a medium-to-long term perspective, and what should investors do

The microfinance industry in India, as per Avendus, is supported by regulatory tailwinds

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Microfinance industry in India: The micro-finance players in India are on a ‘fundamentally’ strong growth runway, making them ripe for a long-term rerating, believe analysts at Avendus. 
Though the near-term outlook seems challenging, given overleveraging, increased regional concentration, and evolving regulatory guidelines, analysts believe industry players are in the middle of their balance sheet clean-up to restore stability and foster sustainable growth.
  "In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), most MFIs adopted a conservative approach, absorbing significant Expected Credit Loss (ECL) to proactively clean-up their balance sheets. In the March quarter alone (Q4FY25), the ECL amount stood at ₹2,500 crore for listed
