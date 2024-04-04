Avenue Supermarts regains Rs 3-trillion m-cap; stock zooms 23% in 1 month

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates DMart store, hit a 2-year high of Rs 4,710.15 as they surged nearly 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after reporting a strong revenue growth in the March quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY24).

DMart, in the Q4FY24 pre-quarter update, said the company reported 20 per cent growth in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 12,393 crore, as against Rs 10,337 crore in Q3FY23, driven by a 7 per cent growth in revenue per store and a robust 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in store additions.

In Q3FY22, the