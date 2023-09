First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 31.65 times on last day of bidding

Mcap of seven of top 10 firms falls Rs 62,279 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20% from 5%

Sebi to curb finfluencers to help investors get accurate, unbiased info

FPI inflows hit 4-month low at Rs 12,262 cr in Aug on resurfacing inflation

Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Rising crude oil prices and muted passenger traffic in the July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24) have raised concerns about the profitability of listed aviation players. These

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com