Avoid paint stocks as crude oil may keep margin cheer at bay: Analysts

“Paint companies will see positive margins in Q4FY23 and Q1FY24 given the correction in crude oil in recent months. However, following the recent output cut by OPEC+, if prices swing back to $100, margins may be under pressure again from Q3FY24. Hence, in the short-to-medium term, paint stocks should be avoided, while from a long-term view, we like Asian Paints,” said Kaustubh Pawaskar, Deputy VP-Funda

Hence, they advise investors to avoid the sector over the short-to-medium term despite the heavy correction in the stocks since last year. Shares of Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Indigo Paints, Nerolac and Pidilite have shed 6-32 per cent over the last 6 months versus a 3 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex.