Avoid paint stocks as crude oil may keep margin cheer at bay: Analysts

A likely turnaround in profitability margins in the March quarter (Q4FY23) will not be enough to lift the outlook for paint stocks due to volatile crude oil prices and rising competition in the sector, analysts say.
Hence, they advise investors to avoid the sector over the short-to-medium term despite the heavy correction in the stocks since last year. Shares of Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Indigo Paints, Nerolac and Pidilite have shed 6-32 per cent over the last 6 months versus a 3 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex.
“Paint companies will see positive margins in Q4FY23 and Q1FY24 given the correction in crude oil in recent months. However, following the recent output cut by OPEC+, if prices swing back to $100, margins may be under pressure again from Q3FY24. Hence, in the short-to-medium term, paint stocks should be avoided, while from a long-term view, we like Asian Paints,” said Kaustubh Pawaskar, Deputy VP-Funda
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates
Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices
Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 783 cr, sales up 18.8%
Easing raw material prices likely to aid margins of Asian Paints
Barring OMCs, Paint & Tyre stocks may see adverse impact if Brent tops $88
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here
Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL
Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto, adopt buy-on-dips: Ravi Nathani
Oil prices rise in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus
Asian Paints
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y