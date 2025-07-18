Friday, July 18, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Axis Bank cracks below 200-DMA post Q1 results; all eyes on this support

Axis Bank cracks below 200-DMA post Q1 results; all eyes on this support

Axis Bank was seen trading below the 200-Day Moving Average after three months. More pain likely if the stock breaks below the weekly trend line support, which stands at ₹1,077; suggests tech charts.

Axis Bank, Axis
premium

Axis Bank is seen seeking support at its trend line on the weekly chart. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Axis Bank cracked over 6 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,086 on the NSE in Friday's trade after the bank's Q1 earnings disappointed the Street. In the process, the stock also plunged below its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the first time since April 16, 2025.  Axis Bank reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹5,806 crore for the first-quarter ended June 2025 for the financial year 2025-26. The bank attributed the drop in profit to "technical" slippages and one-time bump in provisions.  The bank's total
Topics : Axis Bank Q1 results Axis Bank results Market technicals Trading strategies Stocks to avoid stocks technical analysis technical calls technical charts Stock tips Market Outlook
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon