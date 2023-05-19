Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

“As for the India long-only portfolio, investments in power equipment maker Thermax and Axis Bank will be introduced with 5 per cent and 6 per cent weighting respectively. These will be paid for by removing the investments in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Maruti Suzuki India and reducing the investment in HDFC Life by one percentage point,” Wood wrote in his recent weekly newsletter to investors, GREED & fear.

This, Wood said, will be paid for by removing the investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and reducing the investments in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) by one percentage point each.