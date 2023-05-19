close

Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Chris Wood has added Axis Bank and increased holding in Larsen & Toubro in India long-only portfolio Asia ex-Japan, excludes ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Chris Wood
Chris Wood

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has rejigged his equity portfolios. In his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, he has added Axis Bank (5 per cent weightage) and increased holding in Larsen & Toubro (L&T) by one percentage point.
This, Wood said, will be paid for by removing the investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and reducing the investments in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) by one percentage point each.
“As for the India long-only portfolio, investments in power equipment maker Thermax and Axis Bank will be introduced with 5 per cent and 6 per cent weighting respectively. These will be paid for by removing the investments in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Maruti Suzuki India and reducing the investment in HDFC Life by one percentage point,” Wood wrote in his recent weekly newsletter to investors, GREED & fear.
Chris Wood Market Outlook Investment strategy stock market trading Axis Bank Larsen & Tourbo L&T ICICI Lombard General Insurance Maruti Suzuki HDFC Life Foreign portfolio investor Chris Wood Jefferies Thermax Limited

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

