'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

With Nifty50 almost consolidating at around 18,000 levels, valuations have become reasonable and offer a good entry point for investors

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Madangopal Ramu, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets
Madangopal Ramu, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
The Nifty50 index has mostly been range-bound in the last 20 months. MADANAGOPAL RAMU, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that the market valuations have become reasonable and offer a good entry point for investors. Edited excerpts:
What is your outlook for the markets?
We are positive on the markets from a medium-to-long term perspective. In 2022, macros were against equities. Inflation has clearly peaked out now, interest rate hike has nearing a pause, and growth indicators for India continue to be strong. Hence, it’s difficult not to be positive on Indian equities. With Nifty50 almost consolidating at around 18,000 levels for 20 months and earnings growth continuing during this period, valuations have become reasonable and offer a good entry point for investors.
First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

MADANAGOPAL RAMU, head of equity & fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets
