The Nifty50 index has mostly been range-bound in the last 20 months. MADANAGOPAL RAMU, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that the market valuations have become reasonable and offer a good entry point for investors. Edited excerpts:
What is your outlook for the markets?
We are positive on the markets from a medium-to-long term perspective. In 2022, macros were against equities. Inflation has clearly peaked out now, interest rate hike has nearing a pause, and growth indicators for India continue to be strong. Hence, it’s difficult not to be positive on Indian equities. With Nifty50 almost consolidating at around 18,000 levels for 20 months and earnings growth continuing during this period, valuations have become reasonable and offer a good entry point for investors.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or