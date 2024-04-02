Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Auto hits new peak on strong March sales; stock nears buyback price

The shares jumped 3 per cent on Tuesday. With today's gain, the stock price of Bajaj Auto has zoomed 85 per cent in the past six months

bajaj auto
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a new high of Rs 9,356 as they gained 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company reported strong sales in March aided by healthy growth in export sales. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 9,284.65, touched on March 27.

The company's total sales increased 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in March 2024 to 365,904 units compared to 291,567 units in the corresponding month of last year. Domestic sales grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y at 220,393 units, while exports sales jumped 39 per cent to 145,511 units over the

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj duo, LIC, JSW Infra, Adan Ent, HDFC Bank, DLF

BDL, Bharat Forge: How to trade defence related stocks? Get tech view here

South Indian Bank shares sink 7% post Q4 business update

BEL soars 5%, hits new high on record turnover in FY24, strong order book

Adani Ports rallies 4%; market cap hits Rs 3 tn on strong cargo volumes

Ireda hits 5% upper circuit on record loan sanctions, disbursements in FY24

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bajaj Auto Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon