Bajaj Auto hits new peak on strong March sales; stock nears buyback price

Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a new high of Rs 9,356 as they gained 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company reported strong sales in March aided by healthy growth in export sales. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 9,284.65, touched on March 27.

The company's total sales increased 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in March 2024 to 365,904 units compared to 291,567 units in the corresponding month of last year. Domestic sales grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y at 220,393 units, while exports sales jumped 39 per cent to 145,511 units over the