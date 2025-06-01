Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Auto's premium segment revival needs more than just a kickstart

Bajaj Auto's premium segment revival needs more than just a kickstart

KTM's tune-up will decide whether automaker can regain its premium balance

Stronger demand in key international markets, the gradual restart of KTM exports, and capacity expansion in Brazil are expected to support 15–20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in each quarter of 2025–26 (FY26).

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Bajaj Auto — the country’s most valuable two-wheeler (2W) company by market capitalisation — met Street expectations in the January–March quarter (Q4) of 2024–25 (FY25) but still ended Friday as the worst performer on the Nifty 50, slipping 3.1 per cent.
 
While operating margins held steady during the quarter, the market is uneasy about the company’s shrinking share in the domestic motorcycle segment. Any further upside for the stock will hinge on how soon KTM turns the corner. Analysts believe gains in electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and exports are already priced in.
 
Q4 sales came in slightly ahead of expectations, rising
