Bajaj Auto shares hit by mixed Q2 results, weak festive season outlook

Bajaj Auto shares slipped as much as 13.31 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 10,071 per share on Thursday. The decline followed a mixed response from both domestic and international brokerages to Q2 results and a weak start to the festive season. The stock ended the day with losses of 12.87 per cent and closed at Rs 10,122 a share.

The company’s operating profit missed the Street estimates due to a weak product mix in the Indian and global markets on a sequential basis, though the impact was softened by cost control measures.

The