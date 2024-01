First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Shares of the Bajaj Group company tumbled 4.8 per cent to Rs 6,841.65 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index was flat at 10:05 AM, while the BSE Financial Services index was down 0.3 per cent.

Despite an in-line December quarter, investors booked profit in shares of Bajaj Finance as the management turned cautious on B2C (business-to-consumer) and rural segment post the December quarter (Q3) results of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

