Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 22.4% to Rs 3,639 crore

Consolidated numbers include the businesses of the lender's subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities

Bajaj Finance

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance reported a smaller-than-expected 22.4% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, as it set aside more money for bad loans.
 
The company's consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 3,639 crore (about $438 million) in the three months to Dec 31, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 3,756 crore, according to LSEG data.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Consolidated numbers include the businesses of the lender's subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Bajaj Finance shares soar 4% as Q3 business update shows robust AUM growth

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Piramal Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,378 cr

Gail Q3 results: Net profit up 10-fold at Rs 2,843 cr, revenue remains flat

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 82% on higher refining, sales margins

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit down 27% at Rs 348 crore

Adani Green Q3 result: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 256 crore

Topics : Bajaj Finance Q3 results Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon