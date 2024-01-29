Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 22.4% to Rs 3,639 crore

Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance reported a smaller-than-expected 22.4% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, as it set aside more money for bad loans.



The company's consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 3,639 crore (about $438 million) in the three months to Dec 31, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 3,756 crore, according to LSEG data.



Consolidated numbers include the businesses of the lender's subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.