Bajaj Finance up 4% after new loan bookings surge 20% YoY in Q4FY23 update

Shares of Bajaj Finance surged 4 per cent to Rs 5,937.75 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, after the company reported 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its loan book to 7.6 million in January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23 from 6.3 million in Q4FY22.The total loans booked by the lender in the financial year (FY23, meanwhile, accounted for 29.6 million, its highest-ever in a year.In the past four trading days, the stock of non-banking finance company gained 7 per cent. It has recovered 13 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 5,235, which it had touched on June 17, 2022. Later, the stock also had hit a 52-week high of Rs 7,777 on September 22, 2022.In a stock exchange notification, the lender said, its core asset under management (AUM) rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 2.47 trillion as of March 31, 2023. AUM growth in Q4, therefore, was to the tune of Rs 16,500 crore.Deposits of the lender, too, aggregated to Rs 44,650 crore at the end of FY23, up 45 per cent from the year-ago period."The customer franchise increased 3.1 million in Q4FY23 to 69 million versus 57 million in Q4FY22. BAF’s liquidity position continues to remain strong with net liquidity surplus at Rs 11,850 crore. The company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 24.9 per cent as of 31 March 2023”, the lender said.Analysts at ICICI Securities said that the 29 per cent growth in core AUM and 25 per cent in overall AUM are in-line."Some signs of moderation is building in and may lead to tapering of supernormal profits with low yielding assets incrementally adding to the loan book," the brokerage firm added.Bajaj Finance’s AUM growth were largely in line, whereas traction in deposits moderated relative to previous quarters, said analyts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. That said, healthy momentum was seen in new loans booked, which was stronger than Q4 of previous years."Consolidated Liquidity surplus stood at Rs 11, 850 crore (up from Rs 10,100 crore in 4QFY22 and Rs 12,750 crore in 3QFY23). Surplus liquidity declined to 4.8 per cent of AUM (from 5.5 per cent in 3QFY23). This would have resulted in lower negative carry in the balance sheet," the brokerage firm added.