Balkrishna Industries to gain from volume recovery, market share expansion

The country’s largest tyremaker by market capitalisation Balkrishna Industries delivered a volume growth of 5 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY25) in a weak demand environment. While demand conditions continue to remain weak, the company has guided for a low single-digit volume growth for FY25. Though there are multiple headwinds, brokerages believe that the company is well-placed to benefit from a revival in demand going ahead. The stock was the largest gainer on Tuesday with gains of 5.5 per cent.

IIFL Research expects strong earnings growth when demand momentum improves. Analysts led by Joseph George of the brokerage conservatively