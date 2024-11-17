Bandhan core equity fund: In the quiet of strategy, wealth finds its way

The Bandhan Core Equity Fund, launched in August 2005, has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of the largecap and midcap funds category in CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters, up to September 2024.

As of September 2024, the fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 6,982 crore, up from Rs 2,499 crore in September 2021.

Manish Gunwani, Rahul Agarwal, and Harsh Bhatia have been managing the fund since January 2023, August 2023, and February 2024, respectively.

The primary objective of the fund is to generate long-term capital growth by predominantly investing in