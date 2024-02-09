BAT stake sale, tax overhang: 4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC

ITC stock slipped over 4 per cent on Thursday after British American Tobacco (BAT) said it could sell some of its stake in the company, recovering partially in trade on Friday. The stock of the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate traded at Rs 420 levels, rising 1.3 per cent in intraday deals as compared to the S&P BSE Sensex that traded flat for most part of the day.

The development, meanwhile, saw Jefferies downgrade the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ earlier with a target price of Rs 430, down a huge 17.3 per cent from its earlier price target of Rs 520.

Over