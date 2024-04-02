BDL, Bharat Forge: How to trade defence related stocks? Get tech view here

India's defence and aerospace equipment exports touched a record high of Rs 21,083 crore (about $2.63 billion) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), up 32.5 per cent when compared with Rs 15,920 crore in FY23.

These numbers indicate that the defence exports have grown by 31 times in the last decade.

“The defence industry, including the private sector and defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), have made tremendous efforts in achieving the highest-ever defence exports. The private sector and the DPSUs have contributed about 60 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively,” stated a ministry of defence (MoD) release. READ MORE

