Improved execution likely to drive growth gains for Bharat Dynamics

PSU defence major Bharat Dynamics (BDL) reported a mixed performance in the March quarter. While revenues doubled over the year-ago quarter, profitability was sub-par. The company’s order inflows and backlog are healthy, offering revenue visibility.

However, brokerages believe the pace of execution is key for the company, which makes guided missiles and allied equipment for the Indian armed forces. Analysts are positive on the medium- to long-term prospects of the stock, which is up 93 per cent in just three months. However, the near-term upside might be limited, given that the stock, at 54 times, is trading at a premium