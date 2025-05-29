Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals upbeat start; Asia rises as US court blocks Trump tariffs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 29, 2025: Around 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 68 points higher at 24,830, suggesting a higher start for the markets.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 29, 2025: US trade court ruling on Trump tariffs, Q4 earnings, IIP data, FOMC minutes, Nifty50 expiry, strong FII and DII buying, along with positive global cues, may drive the mood of benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
That said, around 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 68 points higher at 24,830, suggesting a higher start for the markets.
The country’s industrial output grew moderately in April 2025, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The growth slowed from 3.94 per cent in March and remained below the level seen in April last year. READ MORE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday after a US federal court ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing reciprocal tariffs, striking down a key part of his trade agenda. The Court of International Trade found that the 1977 law Trump cited—the International Emergency Economic Powers Act—does not authorise such unilateral action.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 1.16 per cent, while the broader Topix index added 1.11 per cent. Kospi rose 1.07 per cent and ASX200 was up 0.27 per cent.
Investors in the region are closely watching the Bank of Korea’s upcoming policy decision and tracking chip stocks after Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected earnings. The AI chip giant posted a 73 per cent Y-o-Y jump in data centre revenue, fueling optimism in the sector.
US futures moved higher following the court’s decision and Nvidia’s upbeat results. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.44 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.76 per cent, and Dow Jones futures gained 1.15 per cent.
Despite the positive momentum in futures, Wall Street closed lower overnight as investors digested corporate earnings and minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The S&P 500 settled 0.56 per cent lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51 per cent and the Dow Jones slipped 0.58 per cent.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials noted that recent tariff hikes were larger and more widespread than expected, contributing to major uncertainty over trade policy and its potential economic impact, according to minutes from the May FOMC meeting. Policymakers described the level of uncertainty as unusually high, citing increased downside risks to employment and growth, alongside heightened inflation risks.
Despite these concerns, officials agreed that with steady economic growth, a solid labour market, and a moderately restrictive policy stance, the Fed could afford to remain patient while monitoring inflation and broader economic developments.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,662.92 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹7,911.99 crore on May 28.
IPO today
In the IPO corner, Unified Data-Tech IPO (Mainline) may likely make its debut on the bourses.
Scoda Tubes IPO (Mainline), N R Vandana IPO (SME), and Neptune Petrochemicals IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription.
Moreover, Prostarm Info IPO (Mainline), Astonea Labs IPO (SME) Nikita Papers IPO (SME) and Blue Water IPO (SME) will enter Day 3, while Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO (Mainline) and Schloss Bangalore IPO (Mainline) see their allotment.
Q4 results
The Street will react to earnings from SAIL, IRCTC and Cummins among others.
Investors also await results from Bajaj Auto, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Samvardhana Motherson International, Suzlon Energy, Alkem Laboratories, Prestige Estates Projects, SJVN, Ipca Laboratories, NBCC (India), Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, Ola Electric Mobility, Wockhardt, Amara Raja, KNR Constructions, and Senco Gold among others.
Commodity check
On the commodity front, Gold prices held firm on Wednesday as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s May meeting minutes, which highlighted persistent inflation and recession concerns—boosting gold’s safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was unchanged at $3,299.95 an ounce, while US gold futures dipped 0.2 per cent to $3,294.90.
Meanwhile, oil prices rose after OPEC+ reaffirmed its existing output quotas. The group left formal production levels unchanged, with attention now on possible increases from a subset of members making voluntary cuts.
Brent crude for July delivery rose 1.26 per cent to $64.90 a barrel, while July WTI futures climbed 1.56 per cent to $61.84.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Scoda Tubes IPO gets subscribed twice the offer size on Day 1 of share sale
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes was subscribed 2.06 times on the first day of trading on Wednesday.
The IPO attracted bids for 24,353,100 shares against an offer of 11,846,169 shares, according to NSE data.
The non-institutional investor segment was oversubscribed 2.86 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RII) category saw a 2.09 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion received 1.40 times subscription.
On Tuesday, Scoda Tubes secured ₹66 crore from anchor investors. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Listed banks post ₹94,228 crore profit in Q4; PSBs lead with 13% rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Listed domestic banks posted a combined net profit of ₹94,228 crore for the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), marking a 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase and a 3.7 per cent rise sequentially, according to Capitaline data.
The profit growth was largely driven by public sector banks, with 12 lenders reporting a cumulative net profit of ₹48,370 crore in Q4 — a 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y jump. In contrast, 20 private sector banks recorded a total net profit of ₹45,858 crore, reflecting a 3.3% decline from the same quarter last year. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life, Hudco, Canara Bank among top stocks to buy as Nifty consolidates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets traded subdued within a narrow range with a negative bias, continuing the ongoing consolidation phase. After an initial dip, the Nifty moved in a tight band throughout the session and eventually settled at the 24,752.45 level on Wednesday.
Interestingly, unlike the frontline indices, the broader markets continued to show strength, with the smallcap index closing in the green while the midcap index ended flat.
Despite the stable global cues and favorable domestic factors, the market is being weighed down by inconsistent FII inflows, which is reflected in the recent increase in volatility.
From a technical perspective, participants are trading within the prevailing range, and a clear directional trend is expected to emerge once the index breaks out of the 24,400–25,200 range. However, traders should maintain a positive bias, focusing on sectors and themes that are witnessing noticeable buying interest. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weaker margins cast a shadow on Info Edge despite segmental growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Info Edge (India) shares came under pressure on Wednesday, slipping over 1.5% in intraday trade. Although the company’s March-quarter operational performance missed Street expectations, it was growing concerns over near-term margin pressures that had a greater impact on investor sentiment.
Several brokerages have lowered their operating and net profit forecasts, citing persistent growth and margin headwinds.
With these challenges in play and the stock showing little movement over the past three months, analysts see limited near-term upside from current levels. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast off the blocks: Share sale activity hits 9-month high, tops ₹65k cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A sharp recovery in equity markets from April lows, along with strong foreign investor inflows, has sparked a surge in secondary share sales by listed companies.
So far this month, share sales through block and bulk deals have exceeded ₹65,000 crore — the highest since August 2024. The uptick marks a rebound after a four-month slowdown driven by elevated market volatility. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars IndusInd Bank's ex-CEO, 4 others from securities market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred Sumant Kathpalia, former managing director and CEO of IndusInd Bank, along with ex-deputy CEO Arun Khurana and three other senior executives, from trading in securities — directly or indirectly — for allegedly violating insider trading regulations.
In an ex-parte interim order, Sebi also directed the five individuals to disgorge a total of ₹19.78 crore. Khurana has been asked to repay ₹14.39 crore, while Kathpalia must return ₹5.2 crore.
The disgorgement amounts reflect the losses allegedly avoided by the executives through the sale of shares while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) related to discrepancies in the bank’s derivatives portfolio accounting. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates:
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw muted growth in its annualised premium equivalent (APE) during the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, with overall APE for the full year remaining flat. However, the company’s management anticipates a recovery in growth in FY2025-26.
LIC continues to focus on improving its product mix by increasing the share of non-participating (non-par) products within individual APE. The value of new business (VNB) is projected to grow at a double-digit rate between FY2025 and FY2027. While the agency channel remains the core driver of growth, both bancassurance and alternate distribution channels also reported healthy expansion. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market correction, volatility slow mutual funds investor additions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pace of new investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) has slowed sharply in recent months, reflecting the impact of market corrections and heightened volatility on the attractiveness of equity schemes.
In April 2025, MFs added just 300,000 new investors — the lowest monthly increase in 22 months.
By comparison, the industry had been adding an average of 960,000 investors each month over the past year.
The total number of unique mutual fund investors, tracked through permanent account number (PAN) registrations, stood at 54.6 million at the end of April 2025. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US court blocks Trump from imposing 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A federal court in the US on Wednesday (local time) blocked President Donald Trump from imposing 'sweeping' tariffs on imports, citing an emergency-powers law.
A three-judge panel at the New York-based US Court of International Trade issued the ruling. It came after several lawsuits were filed against Trump, arguing that he has exceeded his authority, Associated Press reported. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE in unlisted market vs NSE-listed BSE: Is any worth your money?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The share price of unlisted National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares has jumped 30 per cent over the past week, climbing from ₹1,725 to ₹2,250. Analysts attribute the rally in part to growing anticipation around the exchange’s long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).
Based on recent reports, NSE’s market capitalisation now stands at ₹5.44 trillion. Since September 2021, the stock has surged nearly 200 per cent, reflecting strong investor interest despite its unlisted status. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump denies 'chickening out' on tariffs amid frequent rate changes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump wants to make one thing clear i.e. backing off steep tariff threats doesn’t make him a coward.
The Republican leader has repeatedly issued aggressive tariff warnings only to later scale them back — a pattern that’s given rise to the so-called “TACO” trade, an acronym coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”
Markets often dip on Trump's tariff threats and rebound once he pulls back.
When asked about the phrase during a press event Wednesday, Trump appeared visibly irritated, rejecting the idea that he’s backing down and calling the question “nasty.”
“You call that chickening out? It’s called negotiation,” Trump responded. “I set a ridiculously high number and then I go down a little bit — you know, a little bit — until it sounds more reasonable.” READ MORE
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise in trade as US court blocks Trump tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise in trade as US court blocks Trump tariffs
-- Nikkei rose 1.34 per cent
-- Kospi popped 1.23 per cent
-- ASX 200 increased 0.02 per cent
-- Nikkei rose 1.34 per cent
-- Kospi popped 1.23 per cent
-- ASX 200 increased 0.02 per cent
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal trade court strikes down Trump’s reciprocal tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A federal court on Wednesday ruled that former President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by imposing reciprocal tariffs, undermining a key pillar of his trade policy.
In a decision by a three-judge panel, the US Court of International Trade found that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not grant the president the unilateral authority to impose broad tariffs.
"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs," the court stated in its opinion.
The judges further concluded that the tariffs were invalid because they failed to directly address the national security threats cited as justification for the measures.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower on Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower on Wednesday
-- Dow Jones slipped 0.58 per cent
-- Nasdaq slid o.51 per cent
--S&P fell 0.56 per cent
-- Dow Jones slipped 0.58 per cent
-- Nasdaq slid o.51 per cent
--S&P fell 0.56 per cent
7:12 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Indian stock markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 FIIs DIIs Trump tariffs US Federal Reserve Gift Nifty S&P Dow Jones IPO market SME IPOs IPO allotment Q4 Results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:13 AM IST