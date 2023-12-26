Bharat Forge riding high on its domestic business, stock price up 39.3%

Bharat Forge, the Pune-based automotive component maker, has been one of the top-performing companies in its segment.

The company’s stock price is up 39.3 per cent since the beginning of the 2023 calendar year, surpassing other leading automotive component makers such as Bosch and Samvardhana Motherson International.

The stock also outperformed the benchmark BSE Sensex, which is up 17.3 per cent year to date so far.

The rally has been driven by investors’ expectations of continued growth in Bharat Forge's bread-and-butter business of automotive forgings and a faster ramp-up of volumes in its relatively newer segments such as defence, mining, and aerospace.

Analysts believe