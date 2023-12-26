Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bharat Forge riding high on its domestic business, stock price up 39.3%

The rally has been driven by investors' expectations of continued growth in Bharat Forge's bread-and-butter business of automotive forgings and a faster ramp-up of volumes in its newer segments

Earnings pressure hits auto component companies' share prices
Premium

Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Forge, the Pune-based automotive component maker, has been one of the top-performing companies in its segment.

The company’s stock price is up 39.3 per cent since the beginning of the 2023 calendar year, surpassing other leading automotive component makers such as Bosch and Samvardhana Motherson International.

The stock also outperformed the benchmark BSE Sensex, which is up 17.3 per cent year to date so far.

The rally has been driven by investors’ expectations of continued growth in Bharat Forge's bread-and-butter business of automotive forgings and a faster ramp-up of volumes in its relatively newer segments such as defence, mining, and aerospace.

Analysts believe

Also Read

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

Balu Forge zooms 18%, nears record high on robust Sept quarter results

ASK Automotive makes decent debut, lists at 8% premium to its issue price

Defence business to drive growth for auto component major Bharat Forge

BEL soars 6% on order wins of Rs 3,351 crore; joins top 50 market-cap club

This railway related stock has zoomed over 90% thus far in December

Muthoot Microfin lists at 5% per cent discount against issue price

Motisons lists at 98% premium; freezes in 5% lower circuit on profit taking

Suraj Estate debuts on a shaky note; lists at 6% discount to issue price

Topics : Bharat Forge Automotive Component stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon