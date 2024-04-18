Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharti Airtel stock at new high, up 5%; surpasses ICICI Bank in market cap

Bharti Airtel today stood at fourth position in terms of stock market capitalisation, with a combined, including its partly-paid up share capital, touching Rs 7.62 trillion levels.

For retail customers, the prices of Airtel's postpaid plans start at Rs 399 per month, while for corporate customers it is Rs 299. The earlier postpaid corporate plans started at Rs 199, which has been revised to Rs 299
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bharti Airtel surpassed ICICI Bank in market capitalisation (market cap) ranking as the stock price of telecom services provider hit a new high of Rs 1,281.40, gaining 5 per cent in Thursday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,244.95 touched on March 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel partly-paid (PP) hit a new high of Rs 910.05 as they surged 9 per cent in intra-day trade.

A sharp rally in Bharti Airtel stock price has helped the combined market cap of Bharti Airtel (Rs 7.26 trillion) and Bharti Airtel
Topics : Buzzing stocks Bharti Airtel shares stock market rally market capitalisation Market trends Telecom stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon