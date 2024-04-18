Bharti Airtel stock at new high, up 5%; surpasses ICICI Bank in market cap

Shares of Bharti Airtel surpassed ICICI Bank in market capitalisation (market cap) ranking as the stock price of telecom services provider hit a new high of Rs 1,281.40, gaining 5 per cent in Thursday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,244.95 touched on March 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel partly-paid (PP) hit a new high of Rs 910.05 as they surged 9 per cent in intra-day trade.

A sharp rally in Bharti Airtel stock price has helped the combined market cap of Bharti Airtel (Rs 7.26 trillion) and Bharti Airtel