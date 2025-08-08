Q1 miss, muted deals: What should investors do with Birlasoft stock now?

Birlasoft share price post Q1 results: Software firm Birlasoft’s disappointing June quarter (Q1FY26) performance has prompted analysts to trim earnings estimates and target prices, with brokerages largely maintaining a cautious stance on the stock.
Birlasoft shares fell up to 3.4 per cent to an intraday low of ₹368.70 per share on Friday, reflecting investor reaction to the below-par results and weak deal momentum. Around 10:00 am, Birlasoft share price was trading 2.70 per cent lower at ₹371.40. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.47 per cent lower at 80,240.86 levels.
Birlasoft Q1 results
The company’s consolidated net profit fell