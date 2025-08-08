Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Q1 miss, muted deals: What should investors do with Birlasoft stock now?

Q1 miss, muted deals: What should investors do with Birlasoft stock now?

Birlasoft shares fell up to 3.4 per cent to an intraday low of ₹368.70 per share on Friday, reflecting investor reaction to the below-par results and weak deal momentum.

Stock market
premium

Most analysts recommend staying cautious, with little upside potential seen in the near-term unless growth visibility improves meaningfully. | Photo: Shutterstock

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Birlasoft share price post Q1 results: Software firm Birlasoft’s disappointing June quarter (Q1FY26) performance has prompted analysts to trim earnings estimates and target prices, with brokerages largely maintaining a cautious stance on the stock. 
 
Birlasoft shares fell up to 3.4 per cent to an intraday low of ₹368.70 per share on Friday, reflecting investor reaction to the below-par results and weak deal momentum. Around 10:00 am, Birlasoft share price was trading 2.70 per cent lower at ₹371.40. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.47 per cent lower at 80,240.86 levels.
 

Birlasoft Q1 results

 
The company’s consolidated net profit fell
Topics : The Smart Investor S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 IT companies share market BSE NSE Indian equities BSE Sensex
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon