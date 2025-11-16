Boiling over? Small and midcap multiples bubble, but PEG keeps lid on

Despite trailing the benchmark Nifty 50, small and midcap (SMID) stocks appear pricey on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. The Nifty trades at roughly 21x forward earnings, compared with around 28x for both the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices.

But growth-adjusted valuations tell a different story.

On a P/E-to-growth (PEG) basis, the broader market looks more reasonably priced. Goldman Sachs reports that the Nifty Smallcap 100 trades at a PEG of 1.3x and the Nifty Midcap 100 at 1.1x, compared with 1.5x for the Nifty 50.

“India’s high valuation has long been a primary investor concern.